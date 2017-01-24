BENGALURU: The race for Director General of Police of Karnataka post is heating up. On Monday, the Supreme Court quashed the case against R K Dutta, senior IPS officer working with the Union Home Ministry.



Dutta, a 1981 Karnataka Cadre IPS officer, was accused of forcing a law college that he went to, to give him the required attendance to take up the final examination.



He completed his graduation in Law from a private college in 2009. He was then the ADGP (anti-corruption wing) in the Karnataka Lokayukta’s office. A petition was filed against Datta stating that he was either attending college while ignoring his official duty or had forced the college to give him the

attendance to make him eligible to take up the exam.The case was quashed due to lack of evidence.



On Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara held a close door meeting to list out the names of the probables for the coveted post.



The shortlisted names will be forwarded to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and once the consent is taken, the state government will take a call on final name.



Sources said that Dutta is leading the race for the Director General of Police post with his vast experience, and he is also in the good books of the leaders in power. His name is prominently making rounds, they added.