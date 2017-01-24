Woman, son killed over alleged sorcery practices in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARBIL: In a superstition-related crime, a 38-year-old woman and her six-year-old son Bikas of Rajen Basti village under Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar district were stabbed to death on the suspicion of practising sorcery.

The prime accused in the crime, Khandia alias Dibai Nag (50) of the same village, was arrested by Bamebari police on Sunday, three days after the crime.

Dibai, who originally belongs to West Singbhum district in Jharkhand, is a physically disabled man with only his left-hand functioning.

Sources said, about five months back, Laxmi Naik, a widow, had taken some wood from Dibai’s house in his absence. Two days later, Dibai’s son Basing Nag (5) died of jaundice. Suspecting that his son died of black magic, Dibai held Laxmi responsible and planned her murder.

On January 19, Laxmi and her son were returning to their village from Bandhuabeda. Finding them alone, Dibai attacked Laxmi with a knife, killing her on the spot. He later stabbed Bikas, who tried to stop Dibai from attacking his mother. After investigation, police arrested Dibai and forwarded him to Barbil court.