BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday approved fresh investment proposals worth `1,188 crore from three industries with employment potential for nearly 3000 persons. The three proposals were sanctioned at the meeting of State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here.

The SLSWCA cleared investment proposal of `650 crore from Emami Paper Mills Limited (EPML), `430 crore from Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) and `108 crore from Surya Foods Limited (SFL). The EPML has proposed to expand its multilayer coated board manufacturing plant at Balgopalpur Industrial Estate in Balasore.

With expansion plans, the company is expected to generate around 1750 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Proposal of Ambuja Cements to set up a 1.5 million tonne per annum cement grinding unit at Industrial Growth Centre, Jharsuguda was also approved by SLSWCA. The proposed facility will spread across 125 acres and add to the company’s existing portfolio of five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. It is expected to generate around 300 direct and indirect job opportunities. Similarly, the proposal from Surya Foods and Agro Limited (SFAL) has also been approved by SLSWCA.

The company has proposed to set up a biscuit manufacturing unit of 60,000 tonne per annum at Khurda Food Park. It is expected to generate around 667 employment opportunities. Principal Secretary in the Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra said, the State’s business reform programme and development of world-class infrastructure have received positive feedback from investors across the country as it has been successful in creating ideal business ecosystem for various sectors to flourish in the State.

The central inspection framework for industries and integration of business related services with eBiz online platform is one such practice which has given a boost to the industrial environment in the State, he said. Chopra said, a GIS-based land bank system, GO iPLUS, has been highly appreciated by the investors as it provides all the required details related to the availability of land, existing industries, raw materials and available finished products. Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan and senior officials attended.