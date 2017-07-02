BHUBANESWAR: As the countdown for the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships (AAC) begins, the State Government agencies are working on 'mission mode' to provide the highest standards of hospitality and spick-and-span surroundings across the Temple City.

A joint body of 'Team Bhubaneswar' comprising senior officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has been formed to supervise overall execution of the programmes.

The team is working on a four-point agenda - Eviction, Sanitation, Food Safety and Departmental Coordination - since June 28. Sanitation has been prioritised by the team for which, 30 municipal wards have witnessed massive cleanliness drive in the last one week.

Each of these wards is being reviewed on a daily basis and an inspection report is submitted to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Cell under BMC. Additional vehicles and manpower have been deployed in wards surrounding Kalinga Stadium and hotels for removal of garbage and debris.

A sub-group under 'Team Bhubaneswar' has been assigned the charge of inspecting cooked food served to the athletes and officials. Five teams, including a mobile squad headed by a Deputy Commissioner-ranked officer, are surveying eateries adjoining the hotels where the players have been accommodated.

"During an inspection on Saturday at eight fast food centres, restaurants and fruits stall, the food safety team destroyed 82 kg food items near Kalinga Hospital Square and Chandrasekharpur," a senior BMC official said.

Enforcement activities have been expedited to remove encroachment near the stadium which has been declared as a 'no tolerance' zone. The enforcement squad has also swooped down on illegal occupation of Government land near Gate No.4 of the stadium and footpaths along the Ashoka Market on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Engineering wing of the BMC has been directed to ensure dusk to dawn street lighting along the arterial roads of the Capital City.