BHUBANESWAR: The MSME Department has completed the Diagnostic Study Report (DSR) of the proposed Fly Ash Park near Angul. Prepared by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Bhubaneswar, the report will be sent to Ministry of MSME by July 31 for funding of development of Common Facility Centre (CFC) under a Central scheme.

The park is proposed to be set up over an area of 53 acres near Angul and land alienation for Idco is currently underway. At a stakeholders’ meet, Additional Chief Secretary LN Gupta directed that establishment of the fly ash park should be put on fast track and the project should become a reality during the current financial year. He advised EDII, Ministry of MSME, Director of Industries and Angul district administration to work in this direction.

Gupta also requested Angul Collector AK Samal and Idco to expedite formation of the special purpose vehicle of the fly ash industries by August 15.

Member Secretary of OSPCB Debadutta Biswal informed that 32 million tonne fly ash is generated annually from the thermal power plants of the State. Of this, around 14 million tonne is generated from Angul-Dhenkanal region alone.

Senior Environmental Scientist of the board Dr DK Behera said fly ash can be utilised for manufacturing bricks, blocks, tiles as well as cement. At present, about 57 per cent fly ash generated from Angul and Dhenkanal is utilised.

The Collector said Idco has already applied for alienation of the land and the process would be completed shortly. It was also informed that there are 58 fly ash brick manufacturing units in and around Angul out of which, 46 are registered with DIC, Angul. These units have also formed Fly Ash Brick Manufacturing Association. The park will have a common facility centre, a testing lab and other necessary infrastructure to support fly ash-based brick manufacturers.