PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration on Saturday cut short ‘Sandhya darshan’ of the Trinity. Temple Chief Administrator P K Jena said ‘Sandhya darshan’ would be closed by 7 pm on Sunday. The ‘darshan’ time was rescheduled to facilitate preparation for Bahuda Yatra on Monday. Traditionally, the ‘Sandhya darshan’ used to continue till late in the night.

On Friday and Saturday, chariots were pulled back about 500 metres along the Badadanda towards Badasankha and then veered to Nakachanadwar (exit gate) of Gundicha temple and parked facing the main temple.

Preparation for Bahuda began on Friday. The Trinity, along with Sudarshan, Ramakrushna and Madanmohan, would be escorted by Daita servitors in ‘Pahandi’ to their respective chariots to return to the main temple in the manner and style as they came.

Devotees in large numbers are visiting Gundicha temple everyday to offer prayers and feast on Mahaprasad.