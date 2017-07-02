BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president Amit Shah is coming to the State on a four-day visit beginning July 3 and he is scheduled to meet booth-level workers of the party in three districts.

Shah’s visit to the State is part of his nation-wide tour to connect with party workers at grassroots level, said BJP’s State unit president Basanta Panda.

He said Shah will meet booth-level workers of the party at Hugulapata village under Kukudakahndi block of Ganjam district on July 4. He will have his launch with a family of the village and later address a party workers conference at BDA Ground, Ambapua in Ganjam.

On the third day, he will visit Arei village of Binjharpur block in Jajpur district where he meet members of five families under the public outreach programme. He will also address a meeting of party workers of six districts at Panikoili.

On the last last day of his tour, Shah will hold discussions with booth-level workers at Basantapur village near Dhauli, on the outskirts of the city. He will also held a meeting with elected representatives of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

Shah is scheduled to meet State functionaries of the party, State executive members, district presidents and pravaris before his departure from Odisha, Panda said.