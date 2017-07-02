DHENKANAL: The district administration on Saturday constituted a two-member team, headed by senior Medicine specialist Dr BB Jena, to probe the alleged bribe charge against an employee of district headquarters hospital (DHH) and death of a newborn due to medical negligence.

While the team has been asked to submit a report in three days, Collector Bhupinder Singh Punia has directed CDMO Dr Bidyutlata Mishra to conduct an internal investigation and stop the unfair practice.

On Friday, tension broke out at the DHH after the death of a newborn allegedly due to negligence by doctors and staff. Sources said Bata Krushna Rout of Siaria village in Sadar block admitted his wife at the DHH for delivery on Thursday night. While she was in pain and needed immediate attention, nobody at the hospital responded to her calls. Late in the night, one of the hospital staff allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from Rout to provide better service. However, Rout was able to manage only Rs 3,000 which he gave it to the staffer.

Later in the night, Rout’s wife delivered a baby boy in the presence of a staff nurse and doctor. However, after some time, the baby died. Rout said despite his repeated requests, the baby was not given proper care. The baby died due to negligence of doctor and staff, he had alleged.

As the news of the baby’s death spread, violence broke out inside the hospital as people and hospital staff clashed. ADMO Dr Sujatarani Mishra along with Town police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Asked about the bribe charge, CDMO Dr Mishra said some hospital staff are indulging in unfair practices. Action will be taken against the guilty after investigation.

In a separate incident, former BJD MLA Nabin Nanda staged demonstration at Gondia Sriramchandrapur hospital protesting poor health service.

Nanda criticised the health authorities for failing to monitor health services. The CDMO blamed the PWD for the delay in setting up post-mortem facility.