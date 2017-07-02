CUTTACK: The State Vigilance has launched a special drive to check corruption in implementation of various developmental schemes at block level in the district.

The drive launched on June 25 has investigated into the rural housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) with an aim to prevent corrupt practices by the public servants during the implementation of the projects.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vigilance Director Dr RP Sharma said the anti-corruption agency has formed several units which will detect and investigate into the irregularities like allotment of houses to fake beneficiaries, misappropriation of funds, inclusion of ineligible beneficiaries, exclusion of eligible households and demand of bribe during implementation of the schemes.

So far, the department has initiated inquiry into six complaints, conducted six surprise checks and registered four criminal cases against the corrupt officials in the district, he informed.

Sharma urged the public representatives to inform the Vigilance Directorate about the corruption in rural housing schemes through its toll free number 1064 and social media pages.