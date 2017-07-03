NABARANGPUR: Some 350 villagers, including women and children, became ill after consuming food at a marriage feast in Jodajonga DNK village in Raighar block of Odisha on Sunday night.

Sixty of them have been admitted to the community health centre at Hatabharandi, 40 to the public health centre at Jodenga and another 20 to the public health centre in Turudhi.

A medical team has been despatched to the village.

The villagers fell sick after eating fish curry and rice served at a feast organised by a local man Biren Gharani to celebrate his son’s wedding. They

The affected people complained of abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

An ASHA worker of the village informed the district headquarters about the development Sunday midnight, and collector Panda deputed a special team of doctors led by ADMO (public health) Choudhury Sovarani Mishra to the village Monday morning.

Panda said some of the affected persons are undergoing treatment under the supervision of a special team of doctors and health workers from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) at the village.

The ADMO public health has been asked to stay at the Hatabharandhi community health centre to monitor the situation.

Till this report was filed, the situation was stated to be under control. The food sample has also been collected for testing here.