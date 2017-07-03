DHENKANAL: After years of neglect, the administration has put its focus on improvement of health services in remote areas of the district. Collector Bhupinder Singh Punia on Friday had a discussion with district officials and State health experts on preparing a micro plan and regular interventions to fight malaria and other water-borne diseases in remote areas. Joint Director of National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) Madan Mohan Pradhan highlighted the anti-malaria steps such as testing of blood samples, spraying drive in and around villages and Information Education Communication campaign.

The Collector asked officials to prepare a micro plan and directed the District Welfare Officer to facilitate the process for declaration of Ekul Sekul and adjacent villages as residential areas. Anganwadi workers and ground staff were urged to provide clean drinking water while voluntary organisation New India was directed to conduct health test and awareness camps in villages.



District Malaria officer Basudev Behera and CDMO Dr Bidyutlata Mishra suggested measures for malaria affected villages near Nagada. The Collector directed health authorities to conduct awareness camps in all tribal sevashram schools which houses more than 5,000 students in the district.