SAMBALPUR: Farmers have started paddy cultivation in Sambalpur district that has received 25 per cent more rainfall in June. The Agriculture department has set a target to cultivate paddy comprising high yielding, hybrid and local varieties on 1,06,800 hectares of land with a production target of 3,58,950 MT during the current kharif season.



Out of 1,06,800 ha, broadcasting of seeds has been targeted on about 42,000 ha and till June 30, broadcasting of seeds has been completed on about 6,000 ha. Besides, paddy seeds have been sown for transplantation which would cover about 50 pc of land.



Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sambalpur, Pradosh Kumar Samal said the district has received good rainfall in June as a result, agricultural activities for paddy cultivation is going on in full swing.