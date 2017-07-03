BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated its 68th foundation day here on July 1, coinciding with the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country. A mini marathon “Go Green” was organised from the ICAI premises to Kalinga Stadium and back to mark the occasion. Cleaning of the adjacent areas of institute was done as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan along with the flag hoisting.

A blood donation camp and tree plantation programme were also organised. A panel discussion attended by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, BJD MP Prasanna Patsani, Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera, BJD MLAs Priyadarshi Mishra and Saroj Samal was held in the evening.

To make GST transactions trouble-free for the people, Sailotech, a Visakhapatnam based software company participated in the programme and demonstrated its new platform XatTax, which will ensure a GST ready eco-system.