The Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile test fired from the Integrate Test Range off the Odisha coast on Monday. | DRDO

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully flight tested an indigenously developed short-range Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test facility on the Odisha coast.

Sources said the weapon was fired at 11.30 am from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit at launching complex-I of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) located off the Chandipur coast.

The missile is a highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance of 15 km. It is expected to supplement the medium range surface-to-air missile, Akash, capable of hitting targets 30 km away.

A defence scientist who witnessed the trial, said the test met all objectives. “All the technologies and subsystems incorporated in the missile have performed well, meeting all the mission requirements. Radars, electro-optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations tracked the weapon and monitored all parameters,” the scientist added.

This was the second trial of the unnamed homegrown state-of-the-art missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). The first test conducted on June 3 had validated parameters, including propulsion performance of the weapon system and its release from the canister.

The missile with its multi-role, quickest reaction time, high frequency and manoeuvrability will provide a significant advantage to the armed forces. With a 100 per cent kill probability, it can neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

The missile can also be used as an anti-sea skimmer from a ship against low-flying attack missiles. It employs the dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant and has necessary electronic counter measures against aircraft jammers.

DRDL director MSR Prasad, Research Centre Imarat director BHVS Narayana Murthy and ITR director Dr B K Das monitored the launch. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, scientific adviser to defence minister Arun Jaitley, was present during the test.

Jaitley and DRDO chief Dr S Christopher congratulated all the scientists on the successful mission. Praising DRDO for the successful test firing of QRSAM, Jaitley said the missile will add to India's defence capabilities. The minister tweeted, “Successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile paves way for complete indigenization of Surface to Air missile domain.”