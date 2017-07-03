BHUBANESWAR: The visit of UPA presidential candidate Meira Kumar to Odisha scheduled today was cancelled due to a technical snag in her flight.

Meira Kumar was to have arrived here in the evening from Hyderabad to meet Congress MLAs and MPs in the state to seek their support for the July 17 presidential election. She was scheduled to leave for Kolkata tomorrow morning.

The leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Narasingh Mishra said the next date for her visit will be fixed later.

The Congress has 16 MLAs and one Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.