CUTTACK: A 40-year-old unmarried woman was found brutally murdered inside her house at Bangalisahi near Shelter Chowk here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Nilima Saha.

Police sources said Nilima's head was battered with bricks by miscreants over some land dispute.



According to the FIR filed by Nilima's elder brother Somanath, after he left at about 4.30 am, some unidentified miscreants entered his house and attacked her two sisters, killing the elder one.Sister of Nilima Purnima Kundu (36) said after her brother left the house, she went back to sleep. ''Three miscreants entered our house and attacked me with bricks after which I lost my consciousness. When I regained my senses, I found Nilima lying dead in a pool of blood,'' she said.



Police have recorded statements of Nilima's family members and started verifying footage of a CCTV installed near the house, said Bidanasi IIC PK Rout. Suspecting their hands behind the murder, police have detained both Purnima and Somanath for interrogation.