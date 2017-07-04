BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the collectors to adopt zero tolerance towards corruption and take exemplary action against officials and non-officials involved in corrupt practices during selection of beneficiaries under rural housing scheme.

Even as the Government has made significant achievement by converting over 11.5 lakh kutcha houses into pucca houses which is a landmark in the country, its efforts are marred by corrupt practices by some officials.“Availing a house is an entitlement of the beneficiary and he should not be asked to pay money to anybody for financial assistance from the Government,” Chief Secretary AP Padhi said in a letter to all collectors.

Rural housing is a flagship scheme and the Chief Minister is giving highest attention for eradication of all types of corruption in implementation of all programmes.Since the Government has zero tolerance towards corruption, the Chief Secretary asked the collectors to personally monitor the entire gamut of activities in the implementation of the welfare schemes.

Padhi advised collectors to start criminal proceedings against corrupt officials. The Chief Secretary’s directive came days after the collectors’ workshop in which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had emphasised on three Ts - technology, transparency and teamwork.