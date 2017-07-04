BHUBANESWAR: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully flight tested newly developed short range Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test facility off Odisha coast.Sources said the sophisticated weapon system was fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit at the launching complex-I of Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur-on-sea at about 11.30 am.

The missile is a highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance of 15 km. Though the missile is yet to get a name, it is expected to supplement the medium range surface-to-air missile Akash capable of hitting targets 30 km away.

A defence scientist, who witnessed the trial, said the test achieved a 'copy book' success. "All the technologies and sub-systems incorporated in the missile have performed well, meeting all the mission requirements. Radars, electro optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations have tracked the weapon and monitored all the parameters," he said.

This was second developmental trial of the homegrown state-of-the-art missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). The first test conducted exactly a month ago had validated various parameters, including propulsion performance of the weapon system and its release from the canister.

The missile with its multi-role capability, high frequency and maneuverability will provide considerable advantage to the armed forces. With cent per cent kill probability, it can neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles as well as short range ballistic missiles.

The missile can also be used as an anti-sea skimmer from a ship against low flying attacking missiles. It employs dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant. It has necessary electronic counter measures against aircraft jammers.

DRDL Director MSR Prasad, RCI Director BHVS N Murthy and ITR Director Dr BK Das monitored the launch operation and Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister Dr G Satheesh Reddy was also present.

Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and DRDO Chief Dr S Christopher congratulated all the scientists on the successful mission. Congratulating DRDO for successful test firing QRSAM, Jaitley said the missile will add to India's defence capabilities.

"Successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile paves way for complete indigenization of Surface to Air missile domain," the Minister tweeted.

