BHUBANESWAR: In order to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and a hassle-free entry of visitors to the Kalinga Stadium here during the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships, the Commissionerate of Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements from July 5 to 9 on designated routes.

The Twin City police expect a crowd of over 13,500, including 3000 personnel belonging to the service providers, at the stadium on the inaugural day. On July 5, vehicular movement would be restricted on Vidyut Marg from Jaydev Vihar Square to Sastri Nagar Square between 3 pm and 10 pm. Vehicles coming from Nalco Square will be diverted at Jaydev Vihar Square towards Acharya Vihar.

Similarly, vehicles coming from 120 Battalion-end will be diverted to Sachivalaya Marg at Sastri Nagar Square. On the same day, traffic restrictions would be imposed between 10 am and 10 pm from Behera Sahi Square to Nicco Park Square as the stretch has been designated for parking.

Restrictions would be imposed on the service lane along the NH-16 from Acharya Vihar to Jaydev Vihar from 3 pm to 7 pm. This apart, Janata Maidan, Nayapalli Ravanpodi Ground, Regional College Ground (for July 5 and 9 only) and Nicco Park Road will be used for parking on the inaugural day.

The Ashram School Ground and Behera Sahi Ground have been designated for two-wheeler parking while the Reserve Police Line Ground will be used by invitees with vehicle passes for entry through Gate-5 of the stadium.

The same locations will be used for parking during the championships except for the Reserve Police Line Ground, which has been designated for invitees for the inaugural day only.

An enclosure P-4 has been set up inside the stadium for media personnel to park their vehicles and enter through Gate-2. Pass and ticket holders will be allowed entry through Gate-1, 3 and 4 and can park their vehicles at the designated places. Parking lots, P-1 and P-3, inside the stadium have been allotted for special invitees with vehicle passes for entry through Gate-9. The special invitees can use the service lanes along the NH-16 to reach Gate-9.

Police Commissioner YB Khurania urged the visitors to arrive at the inaugural ceremony well in advance to avoid congestion at the gates. “The policemen will be assisted by private security agency and stadium guards as frisking and verification of pass, ticket or media accreditation cards will consume time,” he said.

The visitors need to carry photo I-cards along with pass, ticket or accreditation cards for entry into the stadium, Khurania added.