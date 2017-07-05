NUAPADA: After Niali in Cuttack district and Kalampur in Kalahandi, recovery of carcasses of four goats has left villagers of Junani in Nuapada block panicked. A herd of goats had gone to graze in the reserve forest nearby on Monday and did not return. Villagers searched for the animals only to find carcasses of four goats with multiple injury marks. Soon after there were unofficial reports of 15 more goats going missing.

The goats belonged to Loknath Kharsel. His father Haraprasad Kharsel and another villager Bharat Rout had taken 50 goats for grazing to the reserve forest. On their return, they found about 15 goats missing from the herd and soon all the goat grazers of the village searched for the animals and found four of them dead.

Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial), Khariar, Gadadhar Patra directed forester Muktidata Joshi to inquire into the incident and submit a report. Joshi visited the village on Tuesday evening and autopsy on the carcasses was performed. Patra said the grazers had seen dog-like animals eating the carcasses. Suspecting that dogs might have killed the goats, he refuted involvement of any wild animal similar to the one sighted at Niali behind the killings.

Sources said dog population in Nuapada has gone up in the recent times. Stray dogs from Mahasammund district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, which shares border with Nuapada, are being brought in vehicles and released on NH-353 connecting Raipur with Gopalpur, at Ghatipada, about 10 km from Nuapada. These dogs are straying into villages and attacking livestock, sources added.