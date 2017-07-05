NABARANGPUR/DHENKANAL:The ‘Suna Besha’ of Trinity was celebrated with religious fervour at Jagannath temple in Nabarangpur town on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees from the town and adjacent areas witnessed the deities in golden attire. ‘Darshan’ continued till late night. ‘Suna Besha’ marked the end of the nine-day Rath Yatra.

At Dhenkanal too, a large number of devotees gathered at Rathagada to witness the ‘Suna Besha.’ Former Union Minister K P Singh Deo’s son Amar Jyoti Singh Deo performed ‘puja’ at the chariots in the evening and ‘darshan’ of Suna Besha continued till 11 pm. ‘Suna Besha’ of the deities was started here in 2005 following an initiative of former Collector Usha Padhi.