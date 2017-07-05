Amit Shah having lunch in the house of a farmer at Hugulapata village | Express

BERHAMPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the BJD Government for keeping the State poor despite its abundant natural resources and strong youth force.

Launching BJP’s ‘Mission Odisha’ programme at Ambapua in Ganjam district, the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Shah regretted that Odia youths continued to migrate to other States, including Gujarat, in search of livelihood. Ganjam registered the highest number of migration to Gujarat where lakhs of Odias are employed in the textile sector.

Despite being endowed with rich natural resources and a long coastline, Odisha’s development is still a far cry. The ruling BJD has not been able to provide drinking water and electricity to the people even after 17 years in power, Shah said, while addressing a 30,000-strong gathering at the booth programme of BJP.

“Unemployment is growing and the youths of Odisha are working elsewhere and contributing to the progress of other States due to the lack of opportunities at home”, he said.

Reiterating the NDA Government’s commitment to develop Odisha, Shah asserted that the Central assistance to the State has increased significantly in the last three years.

While Odisha received Central assistance of `87,931 crore in the last four years of the UPA government, the Centre’s contribution to the State increased significantly to `1,88,207 crore during the NDA rule. This showed the commitment of the Modi Government for the State, he said.

He alleged that benefits of the assistance were not reaching the people due to inefficiency of the State Government.

Shah said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam, UP, Goa and Manipur have voted BJP to power. He said when the BJP-ruled States are providing 24-hour power supply, Odisha is lagging behind.

While only 14 per cent of people in Odisha get drinking water, 36 per cent families do not have power supply. Around 46 per cent population in the State are below the poverty line, he said.

Speaking at the event, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exhorted the BJP activists to make efforts to throw the BJD Government out of power as it has failed miserably.

Among others, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, MLA KV Singhdeo, State BJP chief Basanta Panda, Odisha in-charge Arun Singh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Soudan Singh, Suresh Pujari, Giridhar Gamang, Pratap Sarangi and other leaders were present.