CUTTACK: A 20-member team, headed by Baripada DFO Sanjay Kumar Swain, reached Niali on Tuesday and started search operation for the wild animals, believed to be wolves, which are behind the mass killing of sheep.

Equipped with advanced techniques, the team, comprising Dhukura and Kaptipada Range Officers BK Padhi and Sangram Mohanty, retired Baripada Ranger Basant Mohanty, Veterinary Officer of Wildlife Trust of India(WTI) Dr Khanin Changmai, WTI State Coordinator RN Mohapatra, a three-member rescue team of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), two foresters for drone operation and nine protection assistants have intensified the search.

The team conducted aerial surveillance by flying drones over Govindpada, Baharana and Olansa. It has also set up eight high gain trap cameras in Barimunda Jungle.

''We have brought 50 high gain trap cameras. So far, 15 trap cameras have been set up and efforts are on to instal the rest after studying the possible route of the wild animals,'' said Padhi.

So far, more than 160 sheep have been killed under mysterious circumstances in the last two months.

Though villagers and Forest officials are keeping a close watch during night to catch the killer animals for the last one week, no breakthrough has yet been made in the mass killing of the sheep.