BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: A Woman delivered a baby girl inside a van that met with a fatal accident, claiming three lives, at Letingia Ghat near Sirtiguda under K Nuagaon police limits in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The woman, Masia Pradhan, suffered labour pain and her parents called up 102 ambulance which did not turn up. They then arranged a private vehicle in which Masia and 13 others left for the nearest health centre at K Nuagaon. On the way, the driver lost control over the steering wheel as a result of which, the vehicle hit a boundary wall of the ghat and overturned. While three persons, including two women and the driver, died on the spot, Masia delivered a baby girl.

The other passengers called up 108 ambulance which carried Masia and her newborn along with the injured persons to Baliguda Sub-divisional hospital. The condition of the baby girl and her mother is stable.The deceased are driver Garbel Pradhan (35), Mandari Pradhan(38) and Simuli Pradhan(36).