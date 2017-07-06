BHUBANESWAR: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 32-year-old visually impaired man lost a leg after being pushed onto the railway tracks by a thief who flicked his mobile phone at Balasore railway station.

The mishap took place on Monday when Dilip Sahoo, blind by birth, was waiting at the station for a train to Cuttack. At around 5.30 pm, the thief snatched Sahoo’s mobile and pushed him. The visually impaired man fell on the tracks and a train ran over him. Sahoo sustained serious injuries. His left leg was severed and bleeding profusely. The GRP rushed him to the Balasore DHH from where he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Sahoo’s brother Prasant rushed to Cuttack after getting a call from the GRP on Monday night. As his condition deteriorated at Cuttack, Dilip was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“He has undergone a surgery and his left leg has been amputated. He also sustained serious head injuries,” said Prasant, who runs a beetle shop at Talcher. The family had to move around the city for three hours before they could manage to get a vacancy at the private hospital. A singer by profession, Sahoo belongs to Bajapur in Jagatsinghpur district and travels regularly to Balasore where he performs stage shows.