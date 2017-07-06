PURI: ‘Adhar Pana’, a rich drink, was offered to the Trinity by priests on Wednesday, a day after they adorned the golden attire. Nine large barrel-shaped pitchers, each measuring one metre in height, filled with the drink, were placed before the three deities on the chariots (three on each chariot).

The priests recited ‘Sodasa Upachar’ and offered the drinks to the deities. Soon after the offering, the earthen pitchers were smashed on the chariots spilling the drink on the floor. It is believed that ghosts trail the Lords during Rath Yatra waiting to consume the holy drink to get ‘mokshya’.

The deities would remain on the chariots till Thursday night when they would be escorted into the sanctum sanctorum in ceremonial ‘Pahandi’. In another incident, miscreants broke open the ‘hundi’ at Gundicha temple and escaped with money on Wednesday. The temple administration had installed the ‘hundi’ in the Gundicha temple to collect donations from devotees. A case has been registered with Kumbharpara police.