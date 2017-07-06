BERHAMPUR: A man had to carry the body of his mother on a sling as the Mahaprayan vehicle failed to turn up on time at Soroda town in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Bhanumati Nahak (70) of Sorisbili village, 3 km from Soroda town, was admitted to the Soroda hospital on Monday due to illness. She died on Wednesday morning and her son Sitaram Nahak approached the hospital authorities for Mahaprayan vehicle, but the hospital authorities asked him to wait.

The hospital authorities informed Sitaram that the vehicle was out of Soroda and would return in the evening. Later, Sitaram decided to hire a private hearse but that would have cost him `400. With no other way out, Sitaram and his relatives put the body on a sling that was tied to a bamboo pole and carried it on their shoulders for 3 km.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Sarojbandhu Mahapatra said as per government provision, in the absence of Mahaprayan vehicle, a private hearse can be hired and the expense will be reimbursed by the administration. However, Sitaram was not aware of it, he added.