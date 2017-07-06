BHUBANESWAR: As sporadic cases of dengue started pouring in from different parts of the State, the Health and Family Welfare Department has made elaborate arrangements at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack to treat the referred patients.

While fourth floor of ophthalmology department has been earmarked as dengue ward besides the existing arrangement at second floor of the trauma care building, a team of doctors, led by professor of medicine Dr CBK Mohanty, is in-charge of management of dengue epidemic.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said investigation and treatment, including ICU charges, for dengue patients will be made free of cost and when there are no dengue patient in the ward, it will be used as disaster ward.

“Dean and Principal of SCBMCH will make arrangement for additional deployment of doctors depending on the flow of patients for ensuring round-the-clock treatment,” he said.

It has been decided that the Superintendent, Head of Department of Medicine and Administrative Officer of SCBMCH would provide all ancillary support for timely management of the epidemic.

Like previous year, resident doctors and PG students will be deployed in the dengue ward besides some dedicated staff nurses. Similarly, additional volunteers and laboratory technicians will be engaged by the CDMO, Cuttack.

Head of Department of Microbiology will make adequate arrangement for investigation of cases every day, including holidays, without any fail till the ward has dengue patients.

The Health Secretary has directed medical superintendent for early procurement of ELISA reader and Platelet agitator as per the rate contract finalised by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.

“The hospital authorities have been asked to keep adequate stock of medicines in their store while the superintendent will submit a daily status report on the dengue situation,” the Health Secretary added.