CUTTACK: Suspected Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative Abdul Rehman was produced before the District and Sessions Judge Court here on Wednesday.

Amid tight security, Rehman was brought from Choudwar Circle Jail and produced in the court. The court, however, posted the terror link case to July 24 for framing of charge, informed Public Prosecutor Ajit Patnaik.

The court also directed the authorities of Choudwar Jail to provide necessary medical treatment to Rehman after his counsel filed a petition over his illness.

On June 12, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch had brought Rehman from Tihar Jail in Delhi and produced him before the JMFC court in Salepur.

It also submitted a 574-page chargesheet in the court after which the terror link case was referred to District and Sessions Judge Court, Cuttack for adjudication.