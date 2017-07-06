BALASORE: Two persons who had sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion at a hotel in Hatibali area of Bengaluru succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The deceased are identified as Jayant Sial of Mirpur village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district and Chittaranjan Sial of Gobindbindha village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district.

They were critically injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a hotel they were working on June 30. They were immediately rushed to nearby Victoria Hospital and had been undergoing treatment for the last five days.

Jayant’s mother Hemalata Sial said the explosion had occurred while they were cooking at the hotel. With the help of local residents, hotel staff had admitted them in the hospital. “I got a phone call that doctors could not save my son. We do not know the cause of explosion. We are devastated as he was only earning member of the family. My relatives have gone there to bring back the body,” a sobbing Hemalata said.

Local residents have demanded that the State Government should provide financial assistance to the bereaved families.