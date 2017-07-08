Rly Ministry orders probe into blind man’s mishap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four days after a visually impaired man met with an accident at Balasore railway station after being allegedly pushed on the track by a pick pocket, the Railway Ministry has directed the zonal authorities of the South Eastern Railway (SER) probe the incident.

Replying to a tweet which highlighted the case of the blind man Dilip Sahoo whose left leg had to be amputated, the Railway Ministry has asked the Inspector General (IG)-cum-Chief Security Commissioner (CSC), SER and Kharagpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) to investigate into the matter.

The incident occurred on July 3, when Sahoo was about to board a train to Cuttack. A pick pocket snatched his mobile and fled. Sahoo could not withstand the impact of the jerk, lost balance and fell on the track after which a train ran over his lower limb.

Sahoo, a singer by profession, is the sole-bread of his family. Sahoo used to commute from a remote Bajapur village in Jagatsinghpur to Balasore where he performed on a regular basis. While the mishap has left Sahoo with multiple disabilities, the family is struggling to bear his medical expenses.

The tragedy was first reported by The New Indian Express on Friday after which State Railway Police directed the Government Railway Police SDPO, Cuttack to investigate. Sources said, currently the case is being probed by a team of Kharagpur Railway Protection Force.