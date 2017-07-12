Baby found crying near mother’s body

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a heart-rending incident, a baby girl was found crying near the body of her mother in Kumbhariput forest under Borigumma police limits of Koraput district on Tuesday morning.

Some villagers of Kumbhariput, who were crossing the forest, spotted the girl. They also located the body of a woman a few metres away and informed police. The girl was admitted to Borigumma hospital and her condition is stable. Police seized the woman’s body for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be established and it is suspected that she has been murdered.

Police found strangulation marks on the neck of the deceased. Photographs of the woman and her daughter have been circulated in different police stations across the State and neighbouring Chhattisgarh to ascertain their identity.A scientific team from Koraput rushed to the spot and began investigation to trace the murder accused.