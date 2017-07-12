E-Visa facility at airport sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday requested the Centre to introduce e-Visa facility at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

In his letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, “In order to facilitate the travel of tourists, it is requested that e-Visa facility may be introduced for Bhubaneswar airport for the citizens of the eligible nations, which would encourage people from countries connected by the recently launched international connectivity.”

Stating that the e-Visa facility at the city airport would boost tourist footfall to Odisha, the Chief Minister said Air Asia has already started its operation between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur. The State Government has signed an MoU with Air Asia. There has been good response to this international connectivity with Indian citizens travelling abroad through Bhubaneswar.