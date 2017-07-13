Low pressure hope for rain deficit districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH half the districts in the State reeling under deficient rainfall, a low pressure which is likely to form off the Odisha coast later this week may bring much-needed relief to the farming community.

The system is expected to form by July 15-16 over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central region. The weather office said, impact of the system would be felt more in the State given its predicted location and movement.

Currently, two cyclonic circulations have formed over different regions of the country. One is lying over east of Gangetic West Bengal while another such formation is over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh border.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, the low pressure formed over UP-MP border is likely to weaken by July 14 after which the one over Bay of Bengal will emerge. Rainfall over the State is expected from Saturday onwards.

Going by the models, heavy rainfall is expected over south Odisha and coastal districts of Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. Much of the showers are likely to occur during July 16-19 period. Northern pockets are unlikely to receive more showers.

However, the system could help wipe out the huge rainfall deficiency reported across many parts of the State. As of now the cumulative rainfall for the entire State since June 1 stands at 300 mm, 10 per cent less than the normal showers of 334 mm. In meteorological norms, a deviation of 19 per cent is considered normal.

The real concern is, at least 15 districts continue to reel under inadequate rainfall. Districts such as Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur have recorded over 40 per cent shortfall in showers whereas another 11 districts are in the 20-40 per cent deficiency bracket. If the low pressure forms successfully and induces showers, the deficiency could drop and help paddy transplanting activities which requires wet conditions in the farm fields.

Inadequate rainfall

Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur have recorded over 40 per cent shortfall in showers

Another 11 districts are in the 20-40 per cent deficiency bracket

Two cyclonic circulations formed one over east of Gangetic West Bengal and another over

UP-MP border

The low pressure over UP-MP border likely to weaken by July 14 after which one over Bay of Bengal will emerge

Rainfall over the State expected from Saturday onwards

Heavy rainfall expected over south Odisha and coastal districts

Crop coverage

Bhubaneswar: The inadequate rainfall notwithstanding, kharif crop coverage stands at 20.11 lakh hectare in the State which is better than last year figure. According to Agrometeorology Wing of OUAT, crop coverage during the corresponding period last year was 16.89 lakh hectare. Paddy coverage stands at 11.64 lakh hectare whereas pulses coverage is 1.75 lakh hectare, in both cases above last year’s coverage areas. The crop-weather report states that 19 districts have received more than 250 mm rainfall as a result of which agricultural operations can be carried out easily whereas in the rest, below critical level rainfall is inadequate for taking up agricultural operations like sowing of non-paddy crops and nursery sowing of paddy in rainfed areas.