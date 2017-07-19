Odisha: Car falls off bridge in Bargarh, 3 killed

By Express News Service

BARGARH: At least three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident took place after the car in which they were travelling hit a tree and fell from a bridge at Jharmunda on Padmapur-Paikmal road under Paikmal police limits in the district.

The deceased are Naresh Kumar Barik (30), Basanti Barik (45) and Debendra Sahu (40). The injured Chittaranjan Barik (52) and Narayan Sahu (42) have been shifted to VIMSAR with critical injuries. Deceased Basanti was the wife of Chittaranjan.

The five of them had gone to Bhubaneswar and were returning to their village Dungrichadha in Jharbandh block in the district when the mishap took place. Locals informed the police and fire fighters, who rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies from the car. Those injured were rushed to Paikmal hospital from where they were later shifted to VIMSAR after their condition deteriorated. Police have registered a case.