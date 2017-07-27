Home States Odisha

Odisha CM unveils gazette notification renaming Wheeler Island as Abdul Kalam Island

Odisha government has formally named the Outer Wheeler island in Bhadrak district as APJ Abdul Kalam Island as a tribute to the former president on his second death anniversary today.

Published: 27th July 2017 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2017 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday issued a gazette notification renaming Wheeler Island as APJ Abdul Kalam Island marking the second death anniversary of the former President of India.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik officially unveiled the notification by State Revenue and Disaster Management Department after obtaining no-objection certificate from Union Ministry of Home Affairs on July 13.

On September 4, 2015, Naveen, in a handwritten note, had announced to rename the island after Kalam as a tribute to the People’s President. Earlier the island was named after British commandant Lieutenant Wheeler.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, fondly known as APJ Abdul Kalam had a strong association with the Integrated Test Range (ITR), the famous test range for long range missiles. At the Wheeler Islands, the ITR has one of its four missile launching complexes. The rest three are at Chandipur of Balasore.

Kalam, the first director of the then interim test range in 1982, was the brain behind the establishment of ITR. He was also instrumental in locating the island from a cluster of islands in Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. After the island was located, Kalam had acknowledged the contribution of two scientists who headed the search mission. 

In October 1993, despite the development of medium-range ballistic missile Prithvi being almost over, the Army desired to have a confirmatory test on a land range to validate the weapon’s circular error probability (CEP).As several efforts to conduct the test in a desert could not take off due to range safety problems, the DRDO started looking for an uninhabited island in the eastern coast.

On the hydrographic map supplied by the Navy, they located a few islands in the Bay of Bengal off Dhamra coast. Carrying a directional compass, the range team comprising S K Salwan and V K Saraswat, hired a boat from the Dhamra fishing harbour and went in search of the island. The geographical location of Wheeler moved them.

The island came into prominence after defence authorities found it difficult to acquire a large area in Baliapal block of Balasore district where National Test Range (NTR) was to come up in the mid 80s. Failing to pacify the agitation against displacement by locals, the defence authorities were forced to set up the interim test range at Chandipur.

Apart from missile science, Kalam was inclined towards wildlife conservation. He had initiated measures to keep the high mast lights focusing away from the navigational paths of Olive Ridley turtles which nest at Gahirmatha Sanctuary, close to the island.

Kalam too had developed a bird sanctuary and a deer park which is a testimony to his love, passion and bond for birds and animals. He had developed the sanctuary and the deer park inside ITR campus during his stint as director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Abdul Kalam Wheeler Island

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp