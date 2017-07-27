Home States Odisha

Water recedes from Mayurbhanj

Flood water has started receding from rivers flowing through Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 27th July 2017 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2017 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged road at Tikayatpur village in Mayurbhanj district I Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Flood water has started receding from rivers flowing through Mayurbhanj district. With the district receiving less rainfall since Tuesday, the water level in both Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga has come down and the rivers are flowing below the red mark.

Subarnarekha was flowing at 22.76 metres against the red mark of 30.92 m at Astia on Wednesday while Budhabalana was flowing at 4.34 m against the danger level of 8.12. Sono river, similarly, was flowing at 201.10 m against the red mark of 20.18 on Wednesday evening.Paddy farms in Barasahi block continue to be inundated by rain water and 16 villages in the block are water-logged.

Even as there is no immediate flood threat, people of Tambakhuri, Bandhamundi, Mlakgodia, Gadighati, Astagodia, Bramhapura, Mangalpur and Tikayatpur villages under Gadighati panchayat in Rasgobindplur block, which is located close to river Subarnarekha, are fearing that water would enter low lying areas. Collector Surendra Kumar Meena has ordered for evacuation of 38 families of Tikayatpur which is located close to river Subarnarekha.District Emergency Officer Dayasindhu Parida said water level in all river systems in Mayurbhanj district are below the danger level.

Six gates of Hirakud closed

Sambalpur: Six sluice gates of Hirakud dam were closed on Wednesday. Currently, water is being released through four sluice gates of the dam. As at 6 pm on Wednesday, the water level of Hirakud dam reservoir stood at 608 ft against Full Reservoir Level of 630 ft. The inflow into the reservoir was 1,01,519 cusec and outflow 84,506 cusec including power channel and canals. The rainfall in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours has been recorded at 5.14 mm while 2.32 mm of rainfall was registered in the downstream.

Woman rescued by fisherman from Mahanadi

Cuttack: A woman, who was swept away in the strong current of river Mahanadi, was saved by a fisherman on Wednesday. Sanjukta Kalia of Jayguru Colony in Bidanasi was taking bath at Chahata Ghat when she slipped into deep water and got swept away by the current for more than 3 kms. Subash Behera of Kamaladihi in Narasinghpur block, who was present at the spot, rescued her near Gadagadia Mahadev temple and informed Cantonment police. Subash was fishing at Nadakishori Patha when he heard the woman's screams and plunged into the river to save her.

Mayurbhanj floods

