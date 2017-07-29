Home States Odisha

Hostel girls fall sick after dinner

Night after the tribal students were served undercooked rice, six were hospitalised

Published: 29th July 2017 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2017 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At least six girl students, four in Class IX and two in Class X, of Ranibandh New Government High School of GB Nagar within Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district fell sick on Friday after consuming undercooked rice in dinner on Thursday night.
The students, all boarders of the school hostel, were rushed to Khunta hospital and later shifted to Baripada district headquarters hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated. They are Jatishree Hemram, Rajani Soren, Ranjita Barik and Isee Murmu of Class IX and Bansanti Murmu and Sasmita Soren of Class X.

Sources said the hostel inmates were served dinner late in the night and the rice was also undercooked. The six students on Friday morning were on their way to meet the school managing committee over the delay in serving dinner when five of them fainted on the road. While locals rushed them to Khunta hospital, another girl student became unconscious at a nearby petrol pump. She was also rushed to the same hospital. As many as 110 students reside in the school hostel.

Headmaster and hostel superintendent Jagannath Thatoi admitted that the inmates were neglected and said he was not present when the dinner was served. Though he is in charge of the hostel, Thatoi lives at Udala, the sources said.The superintendent post has been lying vacant for several years and two lady cooks are managing the hostel affairs.

Students in the hostel alleged that they are being served dinner late in the night regularly. Besides, the hostel is in a mess with lack of cleanliness and unhygienic condition.
Assistant superintendent of the DHH Dr Pranab Shankar Das said necessary treatment is being provided to the six sick girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp