Farm loan waiver a State subject: Naidu

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday ruled out farm loan waiver by the Centre amid growing demand from the farming communities in several States for such a move after the Uttar Pradesh Government announced a special package.



“The Central Government has no plan to waive farm loans and there is no such proposal for consideration. As it is a State subject, individual State has to take a call on it,” Naidu told reporters here.

On a day’s visit to Odisha to participate in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (SSSV) sammelan and other programmes organised by BJP to celebrate completion of three years by Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, Naidu said waiver of farm loans depends on the financial viability of individual State.



The Union Urban Development Minister said the NDA Government has inherited many problems from the UPA Government. The farmers’ issues are the creation of Congress. The condition of farmers worsened during UPA regime while Modi Government is trying to solve them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a number of measures including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to alleviate miseries of farmers. Under PMFBY, farmers are getting maximum benefit by giving lowest premium ever. This is the best farmers’ insurance scheme covering many crops in the country since Independence, he said.



Responding to a question on the police firing on farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Naidu said the problem being faced by farmers now has not been created overnight. Rather, it is a decade-long neglect of farmers’ issues by the previous Congress Government which has led to the present situation.



The Narendra Modi Government has only one agenda - development of people and the nation. The NDA Government has earmarked `10 lakh crore for crop loan during 2017-18 financial year.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress for its disruptive politics, Naidu said the BJP believed in 1-D (development) while the Congress practised the politics of 3-Ds (disrupt, defame and disinformation).



Challenging Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to come clean on loan waiver to big business houses, Naidu said non-performing assets worth lakhs of crores of rupees were waived off during UPA rule. Rahul says that NDA Government has written off bad loans. It was UPA Government at helm of affairs during 2007-2013 when loans worth `1,41,295 crore were written off. “Do not try to be extra smart. Your party is exposed Rahulji,’’ Naidu said.



Later on the day, Naidu addressed an SSSV sammelan organised by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Nilachakra Nagar of Salia Sahi, one of the biggest slums in the City.