Egg attacks on BJP leaders will continue: State BJD Youth president Amresh Patri

Even BJP president Amit Shah will not be spared from egg attacks during his visit to the State, said State Youth president of BJD Amresh Patri.

Published: 18th June 2017 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2017 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Even BJP president Amit Shah will not be spared from egg attacks during his visit to the State, said State Youth president of BJD Amresh Patri. Addressing mediapersons in Rayagada town on Friday, he said egg attacks will continue on BJP leaders and ministers till they do not desist from narrow and cynical politics.

He said ‘Sabka  Saath, Sabka Vikas’ sammelan of the BJP is nothing but a publicity stunt by the party leaders to create a base in the State. Their promises are hollow and misleading, he said. 

Amresh accused the saffron party of indulging in mudslinging and ignoring crucial issues such as  Mahanadi conflict, Polavaram and special status for Odisha.

He said the people of Odisha will give a befitting reply to the BJP leaders, who are shedding crocodile tears and stalling development of the State. “The youth wing of BJD will approach people from all walks of life and inform them about development works done by Naveen Patnaik in the State,” he said.

Among others, MLA of Bissamcuttack Jagannath Saraka, district president of BJD Lal Bihari Himirka and Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango were present. Shah had deferred his June tour of the State to the first week of July.

