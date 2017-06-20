Mock drill on disaster management
JEYPORE: Koraput district administration on Monday organised a mock drill on natural disaster management at Koraput town in which police forces, ODRAF team and fire officials participated. Project Director, DRDA, DK Pradhan was present.