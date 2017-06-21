Odisha's parents body to meet Union HRD Minister on Thursday

Home States Odisha

The Odisha Abhibhabaka Manch (OAM), which is protesting the alleged discrepancies in evaluation of CBSE Class XII papers, will meet Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar on Thursday.

Published: 21st June 2017

By Express News Service

OAM will apprise the Minister of their demands which include a free and fair re-evaluation policy and high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in publication of Class XII results.
"The HRD Ministry has convened a meeting at 11 am on June 22,’’ OAM co-chairman Basudev Bhatta said.

OAM has also demanded waiver of fees of Rs 500 for re-evaluation and Rs 700 for getting copies of answer sheets from CBSE. A high level committee should inquire into the systematic implementation of mark moderation scheme for students who appeared the examinations from Bhubaneswar Region, OAM chairman Sudarsan Das said.

Amid multiple instances of anomalies in marking and publication of results, OAM has sought extension of last date for admission in degree colleges and universities.
Meanwhile, the aggrieved students and their parents continued the signature campaign. They also wrote to Parliamentarians from the State seeking support.

CBSE forms two panels to study loopholes

NEW DELHI: Amid complaints by students of evaluation faults in their Class XII results, the CBSE on Tuesday set up two committees to study the loopholes in the evaluation procedure. “The Board has taken a prompt decision to set up two committees comprising senior officers to look into the problems related to the evaluation processes being followed,” a senior CBSE official said. While the first committee will “inquire into the process of evaluation and post-examination processes to identify and analyse discrepancies and suggest corrective measures to strengthen the process”, the second committee will “study, analyse and suggest systemic improvements in the evaluation process to make the system robust”. “The two committees will submit their report in two and three months respectively. On basis of the findings and suggestions of the committees, major changes may be introduced in the evaluation process,” the official added.

