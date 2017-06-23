TALCHER: The supply from coal major Coal India Limited (CIL) to its consumers till date is satisfactory and there is 11 days' stock in the country's power plants, said Rakesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal.

Sinha is on a three-day visit to MCL since Wednesday to take stock of the coal supply and stock situation in the CIL. He visited several coal off take installations, Nadira underground and Bhubaneswari coalmines on Thursday. Talking to newspersons, he expressed satisfaction over the progress in coal supply and improvement in quality besides stock position in MCL.

“We have improved the quality of coal and now the supply position is good by which the power plants in the country have enough stocks. NTPC, which consumes most of the CIL coal, is also having comfortable position," Sinha said.Asked about next step of the Government on selection of CIL chairman in the wake of the public Enterprising Selection Board (PESB) finding all the six candidates unsuitable for the post, he said the Ministry of Public Enterprises will take a call. The Coal Ministry has no role in this, he clarified. On the huge target imposed on MCL when it is seized with multiple problems, Sinha said coordination with the State and various departments of Centre are going on to solve the tangle.

CMD of MCL Anil Kumar Jha said, the Coal Ministry is in constant touch with the State Government for help to achieve the target. Jha also said till date, Talcher coalfield is falling short of the target in coal output.

Director Technical, MCL, JP Singh and head of the company’s sales department Rajesh Mishra were among others present.