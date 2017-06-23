It took firefighters 45 minutes to fully douse the flame. | Express Photo Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another case of a stationary vehicle bursting into flames, a taxi caught fire at Rasulgarh Square in Bhubaneswar.

The owner of the taxi, Rabindra Kumar Rout had a narrow escape. Tipped off by a passerby about flames under the bonnet, he got out of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 6.00 am Friday when Rout parked his Maruti Alto near the roundabout at Rasulgarh Square to have tea at a nearby stall.

When he returned to the vehicle, Rout spotted fumes emanating from the dashboard.

While he was trying to figure out the source of the smoke, a passerby alerted him to flames coming out of the engine.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters from the Kalpana fire station arrived.

“It took us more than 45 minutes to douse the fire. However, the taxi was charred,” firefighter Basanta Mohanty said.

The preliminary evidence established that the car caught fire due to a short circuit in the battery, fire officer T K Babu said.

On May 20, a car in motion caught fire in Bhubaneswar. A senior fire department official cited short circuit as a possible cause in that incident.