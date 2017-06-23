BARGARH:The Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) will stage a protest at Bhubaneswar over Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waiver for farmers and Mahanadi water issue in October.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, POKSSS convenor Lingaraj said the farmers’ body will also launch a state-wide campaign in September and mobilise farmers from all the districts over these issues. The POKSSS will appeal to several organisations working for the welfare of farmers and agriculture to join the protest, he added.

Stating that POKSSS has three-point charter of demands, Lingaraj said their fight is for fixing MSP as per the recommendation of Swaminathan Commission and waiver of farm loan in Odisha. The BJP, on the eve of general elections in 2015, had assured that MSP of all crops will be fixed at 1.5 times more than the cost of production. But, it is yet to be implemented while the Centre’s recent decision to hike the MSP of paddy by `80 per quintal is disappointing, he added.