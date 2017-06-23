BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed concern over disinvestment of equity holding in National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) undertaken by the Centre at regular

intervals and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put on hold further divestment from the corporation.

"I wish to convey my concern about disinvestment of equity holding in Nalco being undertaken by the Central government at regular intervals," Naveen said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Stating that Nalco has an excellent track record of performance and is poised for a robust growth in future, the chief minister said to enhance the production capacity of the corporation and increase its profitability, the state government has reserved the Pottangi bauxite deposit in favour of the corporation.

The terms and conditions of the mining lease has also been issued by the state government on July 12, 2016. The Pottangi mines has about 74 million tonnes of deposit of bauxite.

The chief minister said the high level clearance authority of the state government has recently approved proposal of the company to expand the capacity of its smelter plant at Angul from 0.46 million

tonne per annum to 0.96 million tonne per annum capacity with an investment of `10,000 crore.

Besides, the proposal to enhance the alumina refinery capacity at Damanjodi from 2.275 million tonne per annum to 3.275 million tonne per annum capacity has also been approved. "The disinvestment move will negatively impact the internal accruals of the company and may even hamper the smooth implementation of these important expansion projects," he said.

Stating that Nalco is a symbol of Odisha's pride, Naveen said there is discontentment among the people of Odisha and the employees of the company after the recent disinvestment affected by the Central

government in this 'Navaratna' company.

"In the above context, I would request that appropriate instructions may be issued to the Ministry of Mines to look into the matter to address the concerns of the people of Odisha and employees of the company," he said.