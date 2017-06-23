BARIPADA: Members of Mayurbhanj district student wing of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate here demanding revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College.

They said on December 11, 2013, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the ayurvedic college in North Odisha will be regularised and Government support extended. After seven years, it is yet to be implemented and the college remains defunct, alleged district president Dhananjay Sahu.

Sources said the college was started in 1983 at Baripada and later it was shifted to a new campus at Takatpur in 1990. From 1992, it was offering four-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course with 30 seats. However, the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) under the Ministry of Ayush visited the college in 2008 and stopped admission due to lack of qualified teachers and infrastructure. The college was closed in 2012. The members sought the intervention of the State Government to revive the college. Party leader Nimai Tripathy was also present.