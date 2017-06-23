BHAWANIPATNA: A team of specialists from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack visited Jamunabahal village of Bhawanipatna block where several people are suffering from kidney-related diseases and deformities.

The team, led by Prof Sasibhusan Raut, head of the department of Nephrology, examined the villagers. After an analysis, the team will take further course of action.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department to conduct survey in Ret river for alternative pipe water supply to the village.

Kidney-related disease has affected a large number of villagers in Jamunabahal village. During the last five years, 32 persons of the village have died and 22 others are suffering from different forms of deformities.

In the absence of medical facility in their area, the families have been visiting Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for treatment.

As most of the families are dependent on agriculture, they are either arranging loan or selling their property to meet travel and treatment costs.

The matter came to light during the recent visit of ADM Chandramani Badnaik to the village. As per the direction of Badnaik, villagers visited Bhawanipatna hospital for different tests.