ROURKELA: The rain-fed Sundargarh district has recorded 30 per cent deficit rainfall so far this month. Till June 21, the district received an average rainfall of 145 mm against the normal of 237.4 mm for the month.

The shortfall, however, would not affect the cultivation process, said sources in Agriculture department. Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) R N Satpathy said there won’t be any impact on paddy cultivation as direct seed sowing under broadcasting method is on and so far the procedure has been expanded to 30 per cent of the areas in low and medium land. After a good rainfall on Wednesday, the DDA said raising a nursery under transplantation method on low and medium land would start shortly and continue till mid-July.

To fight weak monsoon, the Agriculture department has programmed paddy cultivation on 2.11 lakh hectares (ha) comprising 55,000 ha low-land, 95,000 ha medium land and 61,000 ha high land. Rest 1.02 lakh ha high land is earmarked for non-paddy crops, requiring less soil moisture.

Against the target to supply about 16,000 quintals certified paddy seeds, about 9,000 quintals have been distributed so far and the district also has a target to distribute about 30,000 tonnes fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the four Medium Irrigation Projects at Talsara, Sarafgarh, Kansbahal and Pitamahal dam with total ‘ayacut’ area of nearly 11,800 ha this kharif crop season have assured that water will be released as life saving irrigation.

For the past three years, they were taken up for rehabilitation and repair works. The DDA said the new Rukura Medium Irrigation dam with 5,463 ha is yet to submit irrigation plan. The district has maximum irrigation coverage of about 54,000 ha in kharif season. In June 2016, the district had received 45 per cent deficit rainfall, while the entire monsoon saw 23 per cent less rainfall as paddy yields had dropped by 15 per cent in 13 blocks. Only four blocks had reported normal production.