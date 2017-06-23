CUTTACK: Tension flared up in Niali after two Bajrang Dal activists were attacked and kidnapped by some goons who were escorting a beef-laden van on Thursday evening.

As per reports, on a tip-off about transportation of beef in a van, Bajrang Dal activists Ajay Bhoi and Purna Chandra Das of Tota Sahi intercepted the vehicle near Nuagan Kankadahuda Chowk. However, some hired goons, who were escorting the beef-laden van, assaulted Ajay and Purna and later kidnapped them in their car. As the news spread, hundreds of locals staged blockade on Niali-Phulnakhara State highway at Nuagan Puruna Chowk and staged protest in front of Niali police station demanding release of the activists and arrest of the goons.

Later, Niali police rescued critically injured Ajay and Purna from Athanga village. The duo was allegedly detained by some people belonging to minority community. The beef-laden vehicle and the goons are at large.The road blockade was withdrawn after Additional SP, Cuttack Nrusingha Charan Swain reached the spot and assured the locals to arrest the accused.